Republican Primary Election results are in

Unofficial results from Tioga County’s Primary Election are in.

One of its most highly contested races, Superintendent of Highways for Owego, saw Michael A. Roberts come out in the lead with 41.82% of the vote; Brian Harders and Jason Weaver followed with 29.28% of the votes and 24.30% of the votes, respectively; and Paul Conti brought in the remaining votes.

Here are the total results from Tioga County’s BOE, and we will have more in this weekend’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.