Governor Cuomo announces completion Of $11.6 million rehabilitation of three bridges In Tioga County 

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week that work is complete on an $11.6 million project that rehabilitated three bridges carrying Route 960J over Route 17, Route 17C and the Susquehanna River in the Town of Owego, Tioga County. The project improved travel conditions and enhanced safety along an important road that provides access to the region’s many commercial and recreational destinations.

“As we continue to reopen our economy, shoring up our state’s infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century has never been more vital,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

He added, “These rehabilitated bridges are true gateways to everything that keeps the Southern Tier soaring, from local food to institutions of innovation and advanced manufacturing – and are part of record investments we continue to make to move New York State and the Southern Tier forward.”

Route 960J provides a connection to local businesses and industry along Route 17C, including Lockheed Martin and the Owego Treadway Inn. This route also serves as a connection to state and local bike routes, as well as Hickories Park, a local camping destination.

The rehabilitation project replaced the bridge decks and bearings, repaired drainage, renewed concrete on bridge abutments and piers, and upgraded signs and lighting. The newly rehabilitated structures carrying Route 960J over Route 17C and the Susquehanna River feature two 11-foot-wide lanes and wider shoulders to better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Jr. stated, “The Town of Owego appreciates the State’s investment in our local infrastructure. It is an essential need connecting our community, businesses and recreational opportunities.”

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

