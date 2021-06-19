Apalachin Lions announce award scholarships for 2021

Posted By: psadvert June 19, 2021

Since 1989, the Apalachin Lions have been awarding scholarships. This year they awarded $3,000, with each winner receiving $1,000. 

This year’s three scholarship winners include Leigha Shaughnessy from Owego Free Academy, Valerie York from Montrose Area High School, and Angelina Consolazio from Vestal Senior High.

The scholarship is designed to promote and reward young people for their service to their community and school.

