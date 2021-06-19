Visions employees raise over $18,000 for the Southern Tier Heart Walk 

Visions Federal Credit Union employees raised over $18,000 in support of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the annual Southern Tier Heart Walk. This internal donation effort helped the AHA surpass its fundraising goal of $300,000.

“Our Visions team is truly incredible,” said 2021 Southern Tier Heart Challenge Chairman, Dan Spence, who is also Visions’ Director of Business and Indirect Development.

He added, “The money we helped raise this year will support life-saving education and research to improve the heart health of our community members.”

Visions Credit Union has a long history supporting the AHA, with an internal committee orchestrating various fundraising efforts throughout the year. In support of this year’s Heart Walk, they coordinated a sweatshirt sale, basket raffles, and a fundraising effort through Visions’ Denim Days program.

Denim Days allow employees to wear jeans to work on Fridays in exchange for $5 donations from their paychecks, with proceeds going to a different charity partner each month in all three states the organization serves.

Spence, who recommitted to co-chair the 2022 Heart Walk, alongside UHS Hospitals’ President & CEO, John Carrigg, is already looking forward to next year’s efforts.

“We’ve started planning for the next year and are bringing in fresh ideas for increased employee engagement,” said Spence, adding, “I’m hoping our giveback will be even greater in 2022.”