WIC Farmers’ Market coupons now available at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. 

As local farmers’ markets open for the season, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program is connecting families to farm fresh produce this summer. WIC Farmers’ Market coupon booklets are available by curbside pickup at the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Office, located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego. The office is open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Enrolled WIC participants ages six months and older are eligible to receive coupons. Booklets are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. WIC participants are encouraged to call in advance to schedule their curbside pick-up.

This annual program puts coupons into the hands of eligible WIC participants that can be used at area Farmers’ Markets to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupon booklets are also available to be mailed directly to your home. For more information on this option or to schedule curbside pick-up, call (607) 687-3147.