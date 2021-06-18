Central NY Fire Convention Block Party honors local DJ

When Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and the Owego Fire Department (OFD) announced plans to host the 127th annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) convention in Owego, the first person to step forward to volunteer his services for the event was local DJ Bob Powell of Bob Powell Entertainment.

Powell, well known throughout the Southern Tier and beyond, has a storied history with Croton Hose Company #3 of OFD, playing their annual March banquet for nearly 30 years. Powell signed up to headline the convention block party at Company #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street in the Flats on Friday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Unfortunately, Powell was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and hospitalized for two months. He is now at a rehabilitation facility and well on the road to recovery.

In his honor, his Company #3 friends, many who are also members of the Hose Team, are dedicating the convention block party in his honor. Friend and fellow DJ Tommy Donovan with Flat Rat Adventures will take Powell’s place at the party. Donovan will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesterday with a focus of Bob Powell favorites such as the Don McLean classic, American Pie.

Other attractions at the block party include Firehouse Subs who will have their mobile fire food truck on hand serving firefighter themed hot subs and sides. Youth hose races will take place with garden hoses for children of all ages. The Broome County Firefighters Association Safety Trailer will be onsite in addition to bounce houses courtesy of VFW Post #1371.

Talcott Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. between McMaster and Spruce Streets on July 9 to accommodate the festivities.

The family friendly block party, which is children themed, is open to the public. Members of the Central New York Firemen’s Association will hold their “Old Timers – Newcomers Awards” presentations at the party. The Central NY Fire Convention is in Owego July 8 through July 11. All events can be found on the Hose Team website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.