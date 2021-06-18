Remembering a local businessman, mentor, and volunteer 

Tioga County resident, Tim Lounsbury of Smithboro, N.Y. passed away from cancer on June 3, 2021 at the age of 63. Lounsbury was known throughout Tioga County as the area’s Allstate agent for many years, as well as a dedicated volunteer in the community.

Tim’s career spanned several decades, and where he started working for Allstate Insurance in September of 1983. He opened Owego’s Lounsbury Agency in 1991 and operated the business until he transferred it to his son, Aaron, in 2014. He continued assisting his son at the agency, located at 82 North Ave., until his health declined.

Tim had been a member of the Owego Rotary Club and Owego Nazarene Church and had been actively serving as a commissioner for the Tioga Center Fire District.

Fire Chief, D.J. VanDusen remarked, “Tim was instrumental in getting grants for the fire companies. He was a go-getter, too, and was often the person who got everyone else back on track.”

VanDusen added that Lounsbury was always willing to help wherever needed, even outside his domain as commissioner. Tim’s support was considered invaluable, VanDusen said, and especially when it came to managing fundraisers and other activities.

VanDusen explained that Lounsbury was re-elected to the commissioner position two years ago, and in total served seven years in the role.

Even though Tim’s knowledge of fire department practices was limited when he first started, VanDusen said he was a good fit and balance for their group because of his vast business experience, his thirst for learning, his mentorship, and his exceptional ability to ask the tough questions.

Longtime family friend, Erin Nichols shared that many in the community will miss Tim.

Nichols commented that in addition to Lounsbury building a successful, long-term business he will be remembered as people-oriented and extremely generous. She recalled that Tim enjoyed giving back to his customers, too, such as by holding annual Allstate Customer Appreciation Days.

Away from his work and community service, Nichols shared that Tim loved his family and saw it as, “His biggest accomplishment.”

A special memory, Nichols said, is remembering camping trips with a core group of eight friends, including Tim and his wife, and who often traveled together to state parks like Letchworth and Sampson. Where most people might prefer getting further away from home on such trips, Nichols chuckled when she recalled that Tim’s favorite camping spot actually happened to be on a friend’s Park Settlement Road property.

A period of visitation was held on June 11 at Sutfin Funeral Chapel, followed by a memorial service on June 12.

Individuals can leave memories and condolences at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Tioga Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, N.Y. 13845. Please write on the memo line, “In memory of Tim Lounsbury.”

You can read the full obituary at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Tim-Lounsbury/#!/Obituary.