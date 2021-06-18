Tioga County Dead Transfers

On June 2, 2021, property located at 16 Aurora St., Town of Richford, from Dakota and Brittany Jordan to Anastacia Mosher-Arnold and Dayton Lockwood for $75,000.

On June 2, 2021, property located at Lawrence Road, Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: Ronald Chauncey to First Grantee: Eric Laclair for $33,600.

On June 2, 2021, property located at 96-102 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Rick and Glenda Ford to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $49,000.

On June 2, 2021, property located at 298 Lackawanna Ave., Village of Owego, from Benjamin Karpel to Patrick J Quinn LLC for $45,000.

On June 2, 2021, property located at 822 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Rodney and Erin Vaow to Adam and Tara Conklin for $143,814.

On June 2, 2021, property located at 454 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Eric and Emily Kelsey to Joy Veverka for $225,000.

On June 4, 2021, property located at 860 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Gary, Curtis and Kelly Klees to Cody Klees for $115,000.

On June 4, 2021, property located at 187 East Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Jeffrey and Abigail Mcfiggen to Robert and Kathleen Stewart for $219,900.

On June 4, 2021, property located at 1295 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Craig Stewart to Neil Carlsson for $74,900.

On June 4, 2021, property located at 141 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Scott Tyrrell to Debra Murray and Amy and Myles Allen for $45,000.

On June 4, 2021, property located at 9 Exeter Dr., Town of Owego, from Christopher and Charlese Medlar to Derek and Heather Worden for $180,000.

On June 7, 2021, property located at Mill Street, Town of Berkshire, from Valu Auto LLC to Benjamin McCluhan for $60,000.

On June 7, 2021, property located at 123 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Joseph Karpel to Andrea Tucker and Dustin Steigler for $48,000.

On June 7, 2021, property located at 438 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Dorothy Stevens to Eisha Conrad for $126,595.

On June 7, 2021, property located at 2767 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Dale, John and Barbara Gibson to Stephen and Christine Chilson for $135,000.

On June 8, 2021, property located at 605 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Cathy McBride and Patricia Warski to Jeremy and Rebecca Dennis for $180,000.

On June 8, 2021, property located at 1555 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from James Bohonyi Jr. to Geraldinie Viau and William Boyce for $230,000.

On June 8, 2021, property located at West Beecher Hill Road, Tioga, from Lexi Mest to William and Jennifer Dove for $25,000.