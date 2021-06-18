A prank with a surprising twist

When students at the Newark Valley High School arrived on the bus on June 2 they were in for a bit of a surprise. Mowed into the grounds of the school, and near the welcome sign for the complex, the numbers 2021 were mowed into the ground, at an extraordinary scale.

The mowing took place at midnight on May 31, and as part of Senior Prank Night, which was followed by Senior Skip Day. Therefore the message wasn’t revealed to most in the school until that Wednesday.

Signifying the Class of 2021, this harmless prank didn’t hurt anyone, and didn’t cause any irreparable damage; from the air, however, it sends a strong visible message that this graduating class is ready to move on!

The past school year, albeit with capacity and distancing restrictions brought along with COVID, is far better than 2020, and when the pandemic was beginning to rear its ugly head in America.

For senior class member John Boldis, the significant mark he left on the grounds of the school will be gone when the grass grows, and as swiftly as his high school years flew by.

John was previously in the news last year for his Eagle Scout Project at Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley. As previously reported in The Owego Pennysaver Press, John Boldis, along with a team of helpers, completed a Trout Ponds Fitness Trail last summer at Trout Ponds Park in Newark Valley, N.Y.

At the time, and in the story written by JoAnn R. Walter and located at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2021/04/08/new-fitness-trail-welcomes-visitors/, John stated, “The trail was built in hopes of bringing the community of Newark Valley closer through staying active.”

This quote is a testament of his love for the community, and as he prepares to continue on his life past high school; this time leaving a mark on the grounds where he earned his education.

As for the idea, John has a small lawn mowing service and the family owns a couple of different John Deere riding mowers, as well as some push mowers.

According to his dad, Rich Boldis, John went out and mowed the numbers, almost perfectly, at midnight on May 31. “He set the mower deck low, and then just went out and mowed it,” he stated.

Rich did note that the numbers have since been mowed over one time, but it actually made them look better. Today, however, things have grown over.

But the memories of this prank are not lost, as Chris and Debbie Luszczek flew over with a plane to photograph and commemorate this organic prank; a prank performed in good fun by a student whose alma mater will soon be Newark Valley High School.

John has plans to attend RIT in Rochester, N.Y. in the fall to study Computing Exploration.