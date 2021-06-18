Local realtor featured on ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Jeri Sarrge, a local realtor with Realty Solutions Group out of Owego, N.Y., was featured on national television again, this time on “Million Dollar Baby”, an episode that airs on HGTV on June 18 at 8 p.m. and on June 19 at 3 a.m., and will air again on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. and July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

In this episode, and thanks to a million-dollar win on a scratch-off, a couple and their baby can finally move out of their one-bedroom apartment. David is happy to help this family find a bigger home near Binghamton, N.Y.

This is the third time that Sarrge has been on HGTV, with her first being an episode on House Hunters, which featured Ike and Julie Lovelass’s purchase of what is now the beautifully restored Belva Lockwood Inn in Owego, N.Y.

For this current episode, and according to Sarrge, the producer’s from My Lottery Dream Home contacted her and wanted to come to her Front Street Owego office to film because “they loved the look of the building with the natural brick.”

“They all commented on how incredible the town is and their first impression when they drove over the bridge was wow, what an awesome little town,” said Sarrge, who enjoyed meeting David, the star of the show.

Sarrge added, “He has a lot of energy and was very easy to work with. I felt 100% comfortable sitting down and filming with him.”

And she stated that although the homes featured on the show are all in Broome County, New York, it was exciting to have Owego highlighted on a national stage once again.

In fact, Sarrge added, David posted pictures of Owego’s Riverwalk on his Instagram immediately after his visit.

The show was filmed back in March.

To learn more about the show and its airings, visit www.hgtv.com/shows/my-lottery-dream-home/episodes/million-dollar-baby.