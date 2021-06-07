Photos and Story: Memorial Day 2021

For a second year in a row, the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony looked a bit different in Tioga County, N.Y. Held Monday, a convoy of vehicles paraded veterans through town and past the Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse Square in Owego. Organized by John Loftus, decorated and patriotic vehicles offered a salute to those who gave all.
From left, JoAnn R. Walter and Mary Beth Jones read the names on Monday of the Tioga County veterans buried in 65 cemeteries. They are pictured at WEBO Radio on North Avenue. On the right is Jim Raftis Sr., Memorial Day Chairman. (Photo by Wendy Post)
At WEBO Radio, JoAnn R. Walter and Mary Beth Jones read the names of Tioga County veterans buried in 65 cemeteries; and other services, normally held at the Courthouse Square, took place on-air. Jim Raftis, Sr. served as the coordinator for this year’s events.
The Bilbrey family – Charles, Barbara and brother Patrick, along with Arianna Ortego – stands near the monument at the Veterans Memorial in Owego that bears the name of their son and brother, Charles E. Bilbrey Jr., who was killed in Iraq. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The following veterans from Tioga County are now deceased (November 2020 – May 2021).
WWII: Jean C. Bruce, Owego; John Evans, Owego, St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Owego; Douglas R. Graham, Smithboro; Varina E. Livengood Henson, Newark Valley; George T. MacDonald, Candor, Mt. Zion Cemetery – Harding, Pa.; Donald H. McKeeby, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; Jack McRory, Apalachin, Riverside Cemetery – Apalachin; Wilbur G. Murray, Candor; Helen C. Penny, Apalachin, Woodlawn National Cemetery – Elmira; Jay L. Sinsabaugh, Waverly, Tioga Point Cemetery – Athens, Pa.; Charlotte M. Smith, Waverly, Glenwood Cemetery – Waverly.
Wreaths decorate the Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse Square in Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Korea: Donald E. Englehart, Apalachin; Floyd E. Fredenburg, Nichols, Hope Cemetery – Newark Valley; Frank M. Groome Jr., Owego, Rose Hill Cemetery – Halstead, Pa.; Gilbert J. Henry, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; William E. Hollenbeck, Willseyville, Smith Valley Cemetery – Willseyville; Walter H. Klinger, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; David F. Lewis, Owego, Chenango Valley Cemetery – Binghamton; James W. McCloe, Waverly, Tioga Point Cemetery – Athens, Pa.; Walter F. Pianosi, Owego, Evergreen Cemetery – Owego; Louis G. Tomchick, Apalachin, Riverside Cemetery – Apalachin; Geoffrey P. Wells, Apalachin, Vestal Hills Memorial Park – Vestal; William E. Wolcott, Waverly, Tioga Point Cemetery – Athens, Pa.
Vietnam: Leroy R. Bean, Waverly; Daryl W. Ellis, Owego; John R. Galli, Apalachin, Riverhurst Cemetery – Endwell; Richard H Jackson II, Newark Valley, Tioga Cemetery – Owego; Ralph G. Lott, Newark Valley; Michael P. Maine, Apalachin, Woodlawn National Cemetery – Elmira; David M. Myrick, Berkshire; William M. Palmer, Apalachin; John H. Payne, Owego, Tioga Cemetery – Owego; Otto P. Reitz, Tioga Center; Martin W. Scott, Candor; Robert G. Tingley, Newark Valley; Ralph B. Tompkins Jr., Waverly; William G. White Sr., Candor, Woodbridge Cemetery – Candor; George R. Williams, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; Gary W. Zimmer, Owego.
Gold Star Mother Barbara Bilbrey talks about the decals and pins on her vest during a Memorial Day ceremony held Monday in Owego. Bilbrey, who participates in the Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom, traveled to Owego instead this year from her new home in Georgia to honor her fallen son, Charles E. Bilbrey Jr. Many of the pins and decals are from events that Bilbrey has participated in as a Gold Star Mother. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Persian Gulf (Desert Storm/Iraq/Afghanistan): Norman D. Bennett, Nichols.
Peacetime: Edgar J. Biggie Jr., Newark Valley/Castine, Maine; Peter A. Condame, Waverly, St. James Cemetery – Waverly; Edward A. Eluere, Newark Valley; Reginald H. Every Jr., Owego, Hudler Cemetery – Mt. Tremper; Richard P. Harris III, Waverly, Bradford Memorial Cemetery – Towanda, Pa.; John W. Hill, Waverly; Jeffrey J. Latonick, Apalachin, Spring Forest Cemetery – Binghamton; Paul L. Martin Jr., Owego, St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Owego; Brian S. Schlosser Sr., Waverly; Kenneth M. Whittaker, Waverly; Goldburn Williams Sr., Owego, St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Owego.
A decorative military convoy highlighted Memorial Day 2021 in Owego, N.Y. on Monday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jody and Bret Smith, from Spencer, N.Y., visit Owego on Memorial Day 2021 to honor the fallen. Pictured with Capri and Daxton, the family parks near the Courthouse Square to watch the decorative military convoy pass by. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Services on-air at WEBO Radio included a patriotic medley by the Owego Free Academy Brass Quintet, directed by Lindsey Williams. Pictured, band members head to the studio. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Dean Morgan, VFW Honor Guard Member, is pictured on the left and next to Alan Petrush, who performs the wreath-throwing portion as a remembrance. Holding the wreath is Rhonda Pasto who is sitting next to Dave Honnick, the driver. In the back seat are Ronald and Alayna. They are pictured here, lining up for the decorative military convoy on Memorial Day 2021. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Showing their support on Memorial Day 2021, and in downtown Owego, are Brittany Shaffer and Wayne Godfrey, along with Lucinda, Oliver, Emilia, and Vanessa.
Ronald and Rhonda Pasto, who is a member of Owego’s VFW, fold a flag at the conclusion of the Memorial Day 2021 remembrance on Monday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured, from left, are Darlene Wells and Karen Messersmith, both members of the Newark Valley Chapter of the Beulah Patterson National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The historic marker they are standing next to was purchased in 1932 by the state’s department of education. The local DAR Chapter, based out of Newark Valley, N.Y., recently refurbished it. The group was to gather later in the day on Memorial Day to officiate the refurbishment of the marker. According to Messersmith, the group has 30 members. To learn more, call Karen at 642-8642. Provided photo.
Pictured near the Court Street Bridge, Owego’s Honor Guard prepares to fire a rifle salute to our fallen heroes. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Trumpeter Steve Palinosky plays taps. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A decorative military convoy highlighted Monday’s Memorial Day service and remembrance in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A decorative military convoy highlighted Monday’s Memorial Day service and remembrance in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Participants in Monday’s decorative military convoy do some last minute detailing. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Vehicles line up on Temple Street for Monday’s decorative military convoy. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A familiar face at a Memorial Day Parade, except this year a decorative military convoy took its place, with many vehicles carrying veterans and in place of the normal Courthouse Square remembrance ceremonies, which took place on-air at WEBO Radio for a second year. Pictured, Owego’s own John Hitchings directs traffic on Monday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
