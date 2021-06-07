Photos and Story: Memorial Day 2021

For a second year in a row, the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony looked a bit different in Tioga County, N.Y. Held Monday, a convoy of vehicles paraded veterans through town and past the Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse Square in Owego. Organized by John Loftus, decorated and patriotic vehicles offered a salute to those who gave all.

At WEBO Radio, JoAnn R. Walter and Mary Beth Jones read the names of Tioga County veterans buried in 65 cemeteries; and other services, normally held at the Courthouse Square, took place on-air. Jim Raftis, Sr. served as the coordinator for this year’s events.

The following veterans from Tioga County are now deceased (November 2020 – May 2021).

WWII: Jean C. Bruce, Owego; John Evans, Owego, St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Owego; Douglas R. Graham, Smithboro; Varina E. Livengood Henson, Newark Valley; George T. MacDonald, Candor, Mt. Zion Cemetery – Harding, Pa.; Donald H. McKeeby, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; Jack McRory, Apalachin, Riverside Cemetery – Apalachin; Wilbur G. Murray, Candor; Helen C. Penny, Apalachin, Woodlawn National Cemetery – Elmira; Jay L. Sinsabaugh, Waverly, Tioga Point Cemetery – Athens, Pa.; Charlotte M. Smith, Waverly, Glenwood Cemetery – Waverly.

Korea: Donald E. Englehart, Apalachin; Floyd E. Fredenburg, Nichols, Hope Cemetery – Newark Valley; Frank M. Groome Jr., Owego, Rose Hill Cemetery – Halstead, Pa.; Gilbert J. Henry, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; William E. Hollenbeck, Willseyville, Smith Valley Cemetery – Willseyville; Walter H. Klinger, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; David F. Lewis, Owego, Chenango Valley Cemetery – Binghamton; James W. McCloe, Waverly, Tioga Point Cemetery – Athens, Pa.; Walter F. Pianosi, Owego, Evergreen Cemetery – Owego; Louis G. Tomchick, Apalachin, Riverside Cemetery – Apalachin; Geoffrey P. Wells, Apalachin, Vestal Hills Memorial Park – Vestal; William E. Wolcott, Waverly, Tioga Point Cemetery – Athens, Pa.

Vietnam: Leroy R. Bean, Waverly; Daryl W. Ellis, Owego; John R. Galli, Apalachin, Riverhurst Cemetery – Endwell; Richard H Jackson II, Newark Valley, Tioga Cemetery – Owego; Ralph G. Lott, Newark Valley; Michael P. Maine, Apalachin, Woodlawn National Cemetery – Elmira; David M. Myrick, Berkshire; William M. Palmer, Apalachin; John H. Payne, Owego, Tioga Cemetery – Owego; Otto P. Reitz, Tioga Center; Martin W. Scott, Candor; Robert G. Tingley, Newark Valley; Ralph B. Tompkins Jr., Waverly; William G. White Sr., Candor, Woodbridge Cemetery – Candor; George R. Williams, Candor, Maple Grove Cemetery – Candor; Gary W. Zimmer, Owego.

Persian Gulf (Desert Storm/Iraq/Afghanistan): Norman D. Bennett, Nichols.

Peacetime: Edgar J. Biggie Jr., Newark Valley/Castine, Maine; Peter A. Condame, Waverly, St. James Cemetery – Waverly; Edward A. Eluere, Newark Valley; Reginald H. Every Jr., Owego, Hudler Cemetery – Mt. Tremper; Richard P. Harris III, Waverly, Bradford Memorial Cemetery – Towanda, Pa.; John W. Hill, Waverly; Jeffrey J. Latonick, Apalachin, Spring Forest Cemetery – Binghamton; Paul L. Martin Jr., Owego, St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Owego; Brian S. Schlosser Sr., Waverly; Kenneth M. Whittaker, Waverly; Goldburn Williams Sr., Owego, St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Owego.