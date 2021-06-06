What’s Happening for the week of June 6, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through SEPTEMBER 18

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JUNE 6

The Owego Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a variety of fun, beautiful, and interesting finds. They are located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

Tommy Rocco in Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the East Smithfield Federated Church if inclement weather.

JUNE 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 9

Google Photos and Photo Storage Alternatives Online Free Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JUNE 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

JUNE 11

Pickup for the Elks takeout dinner of BBQ boneless ribs, corn casserole and cherry cobbler is from 5 to 6 p.m. at 223 Front St. in Owego. This event will be by pre-order only, with orders due by June 7. The price is $10 cash or check, and reservations can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com or via message to the Owego Elks Facebook Page.

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

Streaming Service Wars – Your Questions Answered Online Free Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JUNE 12

Community Yard and Craft Sale, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. in Little Meadows, Pa. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is June 19. If a change of date is needed, there will be a message on the church phone on June 12 by calling (570) 623-2746.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

Eastern Star Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Emergency building, 58 Main St., Candor. Masks and social distancing required.

‘William E. Sherwood’ Garden Dedication, 10 a.m., Richford Historical Society Graded Schoolhouse, Route 38, Richford. They will be planting in memory of loved ones at a cost of $10 each. Roses will be available at the ceremony, or by contacting Tammy at (607) 280-5398.

JUNE 13

Chicken BBQ, St. John’s Church, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, 28 Rock St. Newark Valley. Take-out only. The cost is $10. For tickets, call 687-1068.

JUNE 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

JUNE 15

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 16

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza in parking lot across from Valu Home, Route 17C, Owego. Fundraiser for the Owego Lions Club.

JUNE 17

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

Storyteller hour at Waterman Conservation Center, 2 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. “What is a River” will be read by Nadine Bigsby.

JUNE 18

Strawberry Lawn Party, 4 to 10 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St, Owego. There will be food, drinks, music, and fun.

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JUNE 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be co-sponsoring ‘Free Ice Cream and Fun’ in the parking lot of the Memorial Park Baptist Church, 1 to 3 p.m., 1013 Front St. in Vestal. For more information, call (607) 785-3757. In case of rain the event will be held on June 26.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing and contact free pickup. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

35th Annual Canduckie Derby to benefit the July 4th Celebration in Candor, post time is 2 p.m. and the cost is $5 per ticket. First prize is $1,000, second – $500, third – $250, fourth – $100, fifth – $50, and the sixth through the 25th place – $10. The event will take place at the Catatonk Downs, Candor American Legion Post 907, 90 Spencer Rd. Candor, N.Y. There will be a 50/50 raffle beginning at noon as well as concessions. There will also be baked goods and a silent auction beginning at noon. For more information, contact Pat Halstead at (607) 262-0217, email to enphalstead@outlook.com, or visit www.candorjuly4th.weebly.com or facebook.com/Candor-NY-Annual-4th-of-July-Celebration-328569.

JUNE 20

The Owego Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a variety of fun, beautiful, and interesting finds. They are located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

JUNE 21

Presentation by local author Charles Yaple, 7 p.m., Richford Town Hall, Bowery Lane. Yapel will present on Richford Civil War Soldiers and will review the book, So Noble A Cause, by Jerald L. Marsh. Yapel helped to complete the book.

JUNE 23

iPhone/iPad – Basics for the New User Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JUNE 24

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

JUNE 25

7th Annual Animal Care Sanctuary Golf Tournament, breakfast and sign up begins at 8:30 a.m., Captain and Crew tee time is 10:15 a.m. Tioga Golf Club, 151 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Kim at (570) 596-2200 or email to kchebalo@animalcaresanctuary.org.

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JUNE 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JUNE 30

Researching your Family Tree Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JULY 1

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

JULY 2

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JULY 3

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 10

Musical Performance by Ridin’ the Rails will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance only for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.