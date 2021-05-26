Honor Guard recognized during special event

The Finger Lakes Funeral Directors Association held a special event on Thursday, May 14 at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen where Owego’s Honor Guard was one of 14 from across the region to receive $1,000. The FLFDA officials were adamant the donations were more than earned, as members of area veterans associations volunteer their time and money to offer an Honor Guard for veterans that are honorably discharged.

“You help us represent the families we serve; from the bottom of our hearts [and] from the funeral directors from the six counties represented, thank you very much,” said Paul McPherson, member of the FLFDA and funeral director for Covert Funeral Home in Ovid, N.Y.

McPherson said that the money donated was generated from educational seminars that the association has been hosting for the last dozen or so years.

“It’s quite a bit of money that it generates, and our philosophy is to give it away,” McPherson said.

The impact that every Honor Guard member makes was not lost on a single funeral director in attendance.

“We’re here to honor the men and women who volunteer their time to serve the veterans of Tioga County,” said Shawn Fahey, funeral director for Estey Munroe and Fahey out of Owego, who nominated Owego’s Honor Guard and who was also present at this special event.

He added, “It’s well deserved, they sacrifice a lot to honor our veterans and as funeral directors we have appreciation for what they do beyond what words can describe.”

Fahey, who is a member of the FLFDA, rode into Watkins Glen with Owego’s Honor Guard for the presentation.

The Honor Guard of VFW Post 1371 in Owego has about 15 members, according to Dean Morgan, who serves as a member for the guard.

He talked of the services they have performed over the last year, and how the pandemic put things on hold, but only temporarily.

Since Memorial Day of last year, and as of last week, the Honor Guard attended over 50 funerals, with two being as recent as Thursday and Saturday, and another one scheduled for this coming Friday. Last spring and summer, Morgan added, they did 26 funerals in 21 weeks.

“Now families can get the honors their loved ones deserve,” said Morgan of the more recent loosening of restrictions. He also noted that there is no charge for this service.

And the Honor Guard is continually looking for new members. In order to serve on the Honor Guard you must be VFW eligible, and you can find out more by calling (607) 687-1371.

To have the Honor Guard attend a funeral for a service member, they must have been honorably discharged, and a copy of a DD-214 provided. Morgan noted that a copy of your DD-214 could be kept on file through the county by contacting the clerk’s office at (607) 687-8660, or by email to kletta@tiogacountyny.gov.

Walt Beardslee, Honor Guard member, said he was happy for not only the money, but the thanks as well.

“It’s always nice to be recognized,” Beardslee said.

Morgan said he was similarly thrilled with the honor.

“It’s not often that we get donations, and certainly not for an amount of this size,” Morgan said.

Along with volunteering their time, Honor Guard members oftentimes have to also pay for their own uniforms and equipment.

“This money will go a long way to helping with what we do,” said Morgan.

Morgan added that any veteran interested in having the Honor Guard at a funeral would do best to organize the required information in advance.