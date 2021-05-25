Letter: It’s time to move on………

Dear Editor,

I am fed up with all the controversy over the presidential election. I am fed up with Donald Trump and all of his lies. I saw on the news this evening that Arizona is recounting the ballots! The election is done and over with! It is time to move on! The Electoral College elected President Biden as the President of the United States, and the popular vote really doesn’t matter. This is what the Constitution says about electing the President:

United States Constitution: Article II Section 1.

The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the vice-President chosen for the same Term, as follows: Each State shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of Electors, equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.

The Electors shall meet in their respective States, and vote by ballot for two persons of who at least lie an inhabitant of the same State with themselves. And they shall make a list of all persons voted for, and the number of votes for each, which they shall sign and certify and transmit to the Seat of the government of the United States, directed to the president of the Senate the President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all certificates, and votes shall then be counted.

The person having the greatest number of votes shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of electors appointed; and if there be more than one who have such a majority, and have an equal number of votes, then the House of Representatives shall immediately choose by ballot one of them for President; and if no person have a majority, then from the five highest on the list the said House shall in like manner choose the President.

But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by States, the representation from each State having one vote; a quorum for this purpose shall consist of a member or members from two-thirds of the States, and a majority of all the States shall be necessary to a choice. In every case, after the choice of the President, the person having the greatest number of Electors shall be vice President but if there should remain two or more who have equal votes, the Senate shall choose from them by ballot the vice President.

The Congress may determine the time of the choosing of the Electors, and the day on which they shall give their votes; which day shall be the same throughout the United States.

The Electoral College elected Joe Biden as President; it is time to move on. The same Electoral College also elected Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton did not cry like a spoiled child! She accepted the outcome. It is time for Donald Trump to do the same.

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.