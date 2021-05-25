Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of May 23, 2021

Hi there, friend, my name is Jameson and staff members think I was out running for a while because when the Dog Control Officer picked me up, my back legs were so sore and I had even lost some of my muscle tone since I was hungry, too.

A vet checked me out, put me on some pain meds for a short bit, and I am feeling so much better! Staff members here have learned that I’m a really sweet guy, but probably considered a senior at about seven years of age. Unfortunately no one came looking for me, so I’m available for adoption.

I’m now neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and looking for a home. Because I was a stray there isn’t much known about my history, but I sure do like being outside and I don’t really like to be crated or kenneled.

I can get stressed and I tend to bark a lot when I’m in a kennel. But when I’m out, I just like to lay in the sun and your lap. It’s a world of difference seeing me free and happy!

I would really love a home where I get to walk with my owners and explore because I love being outside, but I’m also a couch potato and after a short bit of exercise just hanging out would work for me.

I am a little shy at first with new people, but I’ve become very fond of the staff here. With just a short bit of time and some TLC, I’ll be your loyal companion. If you are looking for a sweet, gentle, senior boy to spend the next few years with, I’m your guy!

