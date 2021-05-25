Tioga County Deed Transfers

On May 10, 2021, property located at 12 Apple Blossom Lane, Village of Owego, from Jarmilla Siska-Dokadal to Margaret Fowler for $250,000.

On May 10, 2021, property located at 14 Azalea Dr., Town of Owego, from Jeffrey &=and Lori Berish to Katrin Fisher for $243,000.

On May 11, 2021, property located at 41 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from David Talcott and Erin Taylor-Talcott to Steven and Samantha Murphy for $190,000.

On May 12, 2021, property located at 525 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Keith Corneby Jr. to Lahannah and Jeremy Bowman-Sheltz for $200,000.

On May 13, 2021, property located at 107 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Sonja Mammen to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $4,000.

On May 13, 2021, property located at 17 Rock St., Village of Newark Valley, from Michelle Creeley to Quinn Shay for $111,702.

On May 13, 2021, property located at 42 Ackles Rd., Town of Spencer, from Stephen and Amy Murray to Matthew Burr for $265,900.

On May 13, 2021, property located at Targosh Road, Town of Candor, from Alan and Nancy Knight to Andrew and Jessica Spaccio for $6,000.

On May 14, 2021, property located at 379 E. Berkshire Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Eli and Emma Yoder to Brian Lee and Tylia Wade for $55,000.

On May 14, 2021, property located at Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #17, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe, Ind. and As Atty. In Fact to Ralph and Amanda Simpson for $95,000.

On May 17, 2021 property located at 47 Spring St., Village of Waverly from John & Suzanne Storelli to John Storelli for $42,700.

On May 17, 2021 property located at 538 Talmadge Hill Rd., Town of Barton from Janet Ridgway to Joseph Sandroni for $60,000.

On May 17, 2021, property located at 2139 Waites Rd., Town of Owego, from Eric and Janice Johnson to Adam Johnson for $60,000.

On May 17, 2021, property located at Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #4, Town of Barton, from first Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and As Atty. In Fact to Paul Jacobs for $37,000.

On May 18, 2021, property located at 126 Main St., Village of Candor, from David and Patricia Dray to David Dray for $9,979.

On May 18, 2021, property located at Van Etten Road, Town of Spencer, from Cris and Jennifer Pasto to Route 34 Rentals LLC for $675,000.

ON May 18, 2021, property located at Chamberlain Road, Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: Camaron Hillman As Executor to Ernest Jr. and Sally Spencer for $70,000,

On May 18, 2021, property located at Chamberlain Road, Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: Camaron Hillman As Executor to Homer and Heather Colby for $18,000.

On May 19, 2021, property located at Lord Road, Town of Candor, from James Cardeiro to Fronius Real Estate Holdings LLC for $6,500.

On May 19, 2021, property located at 17 Cranes Nest Rd., Town of Candor, from Herbert and Susan Winward to Ronald and Karen Gorewit for $285,000.

On May 19, 2021, property located 81 Platt St., Village of Nichols, from Chad Trivelpiece and Alexa Sutton to Seth and Elisha Greenwalt for $155,900.