Carrying forward a legacy 

The new sign at the entrance to the Country Florist located at 86 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. displayed an inspiring message last week, “Flowers are like friends. They bring color to your world!”

At the end of April, Ye Olde Country Florist became Country Florist. New owner Evelyn Mozgawa wants to keep the well-known community staple a welcoming go-to for new and regular customers, and many of who have become friends, as well as a shop where patrons receive personalized service from experienced professionals.

Mozgawa is excited about her new venture. Now in her sixth year at the establishment, and the last two years as a designer and manager, she has eagerly stepped into her new role as owner. The change of hands is also another positive addition to women-owned businesses in Tioga County.

Evelyn follows in the footsteps of other family members who own or have operated businesses in the area, such as Gary’s Berries, the former Everybody’s Country Store, and the original Owego Vet.

Jack Zimmer, who purchased Ye Olde Country Florist in 1989, has decided to retire after several decades working in the field. He hasn’t, however, hung up his hat just yet. Mozgawa commented that Jack will remain on for a little while longer until his full retirement, and where he will offer his design expertise and lend a hand where needed.

Zimmer shared, “I’d like to thank the community for their support over the years.”

The establishment has its own special chapter in Owego history. The original owner, Alexander J. Thomas, came to America from Germany in 1866 and relocated to Owego in 1879. His first focus was tending to tobacco shoots in the Pumpelly greenhouse, and then, in 1884, purchased the land now known as 86 Main St. from Josiah Pumpelly. Thomas’ Greenhouse inspired the beginnings of a long-term legacy, and it is said that Thomas was admired for growing beautiful roses and carnations.

Thomas’ sons ran the business until 1961, and then it was sold to Roger and Ruth Mead who renamed it Mead’s Greenhouse. By the 1980’s the business, owned by George Kobylarz, was renamed George’s Greenhouse. It was Kobylarz who hired on Jack Zimmer before Zimmer bought the business.

And, it is that legacy Mozgawa wishes to carry forward.

In the short term, Mozgawa shared that Country Florist will continue as it has, and remarked, “We want to keep the community happy by providing good service.”

An immediate priority has been rebuilding one of the greenhouses that suffered damage due to heavy snow this past winter; otherwise some fresh paint may be in the works soon, with other updates ongoing.

Country Florist will soon have the greenhouses stocked with bedding plants, hanging baskets and mums. Also on the property are a selection of indoor tropical plants, seasonal plants and indoor blooming plants. Country Florist provides fresh flower arrangements for all occasions, fruit and gourmet baskets, balloon bouquets, dish gardens, and more. Their delivery area encompasses a large radius, including into neighboring Pennsylvania.

Mozgawa looks forward to some business returning that had slowed down due to the pandemic. For instance, she is thrilled that Country Florist will be preparing floral arrangements soon for a high school prom.

For more information, follow the Country Florist on Facebook and Instagram or browse their website, www.yeoldecountryflorist.com.

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call with questions or place orders at (607) 687-1950.