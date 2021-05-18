Owego Apalachin Central School District Budget Passes

Voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 approved the district’s proposed 2021-2022 school budget of $49,835,497.

The budget had a tax levy increase of 0.00 percent.

The final vote was:

Yes: 557       

No:  197  

In a second proposition, voters approved the purchase of five school buses by the following count:

Yes:  559  

No:  195  

Two Board of Education Candidates elected for two seats were:

Michael Phelps and Jason Luke

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library 

Yes:  507  

No:  242

Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Coburn Free Library 

Yes: 526    

No: 219

