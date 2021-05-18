Owego Apalachin Central School District Budget Passes

Voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 approved the district’s proposed 2021-2022 school budget of $49,835,497.
The budget had a tax levy increase of 0.00 percent.
The final vote was:
Yes: 557
No: 197
In a second proposition, voters approved the purchase of five school buses by the following count:
Yes: 559
No: 195
Two Board of Education Candidates elected for two seats were:
Michael Phelps and Jason Luke
Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library
Yes: 507
No: 242
Voters approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Coburn Free Library
Yes: 526
No: 219
