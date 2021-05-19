The Old Coot enjoys the view

Being human is like driving a car and looking out the windshield. For 70, 80, and even 100 years, the view from inside, the sense of self, is pretty much the same. The sky, clouds, countryside, towns and cities seem the same and they feel the same. You notice that your “engine” has lost some horsepower, your body is bent, dented and showing signs of rust, but as you look out on the world, it feels just like it did when you were younger; 17, 47, or even 78 (like I am). Until you step on the gas and the motor sputters a bit, you’d never know (from your viewpoint on the inside) that you’re driving around in a heap.

Whether I’m sitting down, looking out my window at the hills, or peddling my bicycle through the countryside, I have no idea that I’m no longer 17. It’s my favorite age for reasons I don’t fully understand. Maybe because it was my last year in high school and I was in the safe zone before turning 18 and getting a draft card. Back then it meant you could walk into any bar in the country, show your card and order a beer, not realizing that it also meant Uncle Sam could reach out and grab you for military service whenever the mood struck him.

Anyhow, now that age 80 is rushing at me, like a baseball pitched in a major league game, I can’t help but be amazed that the view, my perspective of self is unchanged. It’s exactly like it was when I was a boy in high school, though I’m not as street dumb as I was back then; I thought old timers were okay and that life’s end was coming their way, and soon.

NOT SO! No matter what us old coots say, things like “I’m ready to go; I had a good life.” It’s a lie! We want to put as much mileage as we can on the old heap we’re traveling in. Just like young adults. Probably more so, since we’ve come to realize what a gift life is.

So, on we go – stomping down on the gas. Don’t get in our way; we’ll run you over. Especially when we’re backing up; we don’t bother looking; we can’t waste the time. We’re teenagers (in our minds) and living high. LOL

Comments? Complaints? Send to – mlessler7@gmail.com.