Carlin Reyen receives prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Carlin Reyen, a senior at Vestal High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. P.E.O. Chapter B of Newark Valley, N.Y, recommended her.

Carlin Reyen is the Student Government President, is active in NetSci High research, and created Girls United during her high school career. She is also Vice President of National Honor Society and Captain of the Varsity Swim team, as well as being a member of the Varsity Basketball team, the Vestal High School Building Planning Team, the Vestal Counseling and Guidance Advisory Committee, the Vestal High School Mentoring Program, Future Business Leaders of America, and Chemistry Magic Show.

Reyen will attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. in the fall to study English and Computer Science. She sees herself pursuing a law degree or a Ph.D. in either Computer Science or English.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Chapter B has been a part of the Newark Valley community since it was organized in 1908.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.