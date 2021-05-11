Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation is accepting grant applications

Does your nonprofit or agency serve senior citizens? Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) invites community agencies and organizations that serve the older population in New York’s Tioga County to submit grant proposals before June 1 for the 2021 grant funding cycle.

TCSCF provides funding for organizations to develop projects and provide services that improve and enhance the lives of senior citizens. Visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com for applications and contact information.