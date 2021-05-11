Apalachin Lions hold successful highway cleanup effort

The Apalachin Lions sponsored its semiannual highway cleanup on Saturday, April 24. Several members of the club, along with 17 volunteers from the community, cleared and filled 70 bags of trash and litter along the designated three-mile stretch of State Route 434.

The Apalachin Lions Club has been serving the Apalachin, Little Meadows and Campville communities since 1956 and welcomes people interested in supporting their efforts.

For more information, contact Lion Jake Brown, membership chair, at P.O. Box 317, Apalachin, N.Y. 13732, or call (607) 972-1172.