Transform F.E.A.R. to – Free Everything And Rise

Think of how much the world has changed in the past 100 years. When we see what is going on and the way the world is rapidly changing, we get stuck by getting upset and worried by thinking too much about how the world and how others must change. However, when I concentrate on changing myself good things start to happen. Feeling better about myself, I develop positive feelings towards others and others reciprocate by having a more positive attitude towards me.

We get stuck when we forget how to love ourselves. Before we can love others, we need to love ourselves. When I love myself, I appreciate all my unique qualities and virtues. People look for love through relationships; yet this love is colored with expectations. We get upset when expectations are not fulfilled. However, when I detach and change expectations to acceptance, I feel happy and secure within myself, and am able to project that love out towards other people. The more love I express the more love I receive in return, filling my life with joy.

We get stuck when angry negative words are spoken. Anger is a condition in which the tongue works faster than the mind. Words color our behavior. To be controlled by anger means I am repressing my original qualities of tolerance and love. How lovely it is to hear words that are calm and free from aggression, to hear words that lift the soul and fill it with renewed energy. My speech indicates what is in my mind. As is my thinking, so are the words spoken. Mental calmness makes my words calm. A pure mind makes for pure words that comfort others.

We get stuck due to attachments and dependencies. The more a person depends on a pattern of thinking or a particular place, person or role, the more there is fear of loss. This security created by dependence is an illusion. The reality of life is anything external is temporary and can vanish.

What will we do then? Where is our life’s anchor? If it is not within, we will suffer. Check to ensure my life’s anchor is within. The most important part of me is within my mind (the mind creates the software, not my brain – the brain is the hardware). Every thought from my mind creates vibrations, like sound waves.

To free the self from being stuck, care for your mind, make friends with it, always feed it healthy food, engage it in positive activity and exercise it with spiritual knowledge and wisdom. Our mind is not made of matter but it does matter what you give it and what you create with it. Like a garden returns fragrance and beauty according to the care invested, so your mind will repay you with beautiful thoughts, ideas and visions when nourished with care. Where our mind goes, we go, and what our mind creates becomes our destiny. We no longer stumble in the darkness with this internal light of the soul turned on. Instead of feeling stuck – stay light within God’s light. Face Everything and Rise!

