Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 21, 2021, property located at 133 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Corey Knighton for $200,000.

On April 22, 2021, property located at 502 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Austyn Bostwick to Jacob Raichlin and Sydney Walker for $130,000.

On April 23, 2021, property located at Hagadorn Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Melody Simmons to Elevated Terra Inc. for $19,451.

On April 23, 2021, property located at 2591 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Charles and Julia Anderson to Jessica and Jon Robertson for $114,000.

On April 23, 2021, property located at 1797 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Constance Gault to Zachary Dewar and Zonia Clancy for $549,000.

On April 26, 2021, property located at 110 Parsons Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from King James, LLC to Justin and George Jr. Hoffmeir for $130,000.

On April 26, 2021, property located at 5172-5176 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Kathy Briggs, Barbara Taggart, Joan Karg and Vera Cornwell to David and Barbara Taggart for $130,000.

On April 26, 2021, property located at 10 Apple Blossom Lane, Village of Owego, from Kevin Smith to Austyn Bostwick and Justine Case for $233,200.

On April 26, 2021, property located at 62 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Samantha Shoemaker to Michael Duvarney for $122,872.

On April 26, 2021, property located at 134 Brainard St., Town of Owego, from Joseph Catalano to Susan Ladino for $290,000.

On April 27, 2021, property located on 460 East Front St., Village of Owego, from Tracy and Tammy Babcock to David Allen for $93,000.

On April 27, 2021, property located at 107 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Kim Kelly to Barbara Kotasek for $93,900.

On April 27, 2021, property located at Cafferty Hill Road, Town of Owego, from SPG Holdings LLC to Michael Buemi for $52,700.

On April 27, 2021, property located at 31 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Patricia Beebe to Mike’s Rentals LLC for $250,000.

On April 27, 2021, property located at 119 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Ricardo Sifontes and Cheryl Hanbury to Brendan McDonough and Brittany Shaffer.

April 27, 2021, property located at 111 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from Matthew Hollywood to James Barton for $194,500.