Nine legislative seats up for grabs in the 2021 election

While the election is several months away, 2021 will be that rare year where all nine seats on the Tioga County Legislature will be up for grabs on Nov. 2. Six incumbents will be running for reelection, guaranteeing that at least someone new will fill three of the seats.

Jockeying for positions has already begun as 10 candidates have filed to run for only nine positions, with more potentially on the way.

In District 1, newcomer Irena Raia, a democrat, will be running for a four-year term along with Republican Ronald Ciotoli. For District 2 Martha Sauerbrey is running for a four-year term. Barbara Roberts, a republican, will be looking to replace her husband, who is retiring from the legislature to run for a local highway superintendent position, for District 3’s three year term. Jake Brown and S. Tracy Monell will both be running for the four-year term for District 4.

In District 5, Dennis Mullen is running for a four-year term. Dale Weston is running for the three-year term for District 6. Eddie Hollenbeck and William Stadinger lll are both running for the three-year term in District 7.

Bernadette Toombs, commissioner for the Tioga County Board of Elections, said that everyone who has registered for the election so far, outside of Raia, has done so as a Republican.

“I would encourage all residents to really take to heart the importance of voting in local elections,” said Toombs.

Sauerbrey, who also serves as Legislative chairwoman, said that she supports all her fellow incumbents running for re-election.

“This will be my last time running for reelection, I will retire after this, and I support all my fellow incumbents,” said Sauerbrey, adding, “I think this is an important time to see things through with COVID and we also have a lot of important projects going on in Tioga.”

Raia, the sole Democrat running, said that she believes it is important to inject some new blood and new perspectives into the legislature.

“I believe in the future of Tioga County, and that future requires a modernized governing body, communicative elected leadership, and most importantly, representation,” said Raia.

She added, “There are 32,103 active voters in Tioga County. Of that number 17,276 are registered as Democrats, Working Families Party, or are unaffiliated. All county level officials are Republican, meaning almost 54% of voters have no voice. I am running to change that.”

Registration for filling to run for the legislature, which does not require a primary, is not yet closed.

Early voting will be available starting Oct. 23. The actual election will take place on Nov. 2. For more information, including local polling locations, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/.