Business owner carries on her mother’s tradition

Vivian Chisari had a catering business in Sayre called Celebrations.

“I wanted to carry that on,” said her daughter, Colleen Bentley, who had helped her mom with the catering.

Bentley did start her own business – a café and catering – on Oct. 2, 2017. Since she and her husband love history, she wanted it to have a name in keeping with historical Sayre, as well as remembering her mom’s business. She decided on Celebrations Black Diamond Café, because of the Black Diamond train on the Lehigh Valley Railroad that used to run through Sayre.

Bentley’s café is open for breakfast and lunch. She serves items made in house from scratch. She specializes in baked goods and coffee. She also has continued the catering tradition that her mom had. Currently she is open for in house dining, as well as takeout.

Bentley’s catering includes cakes, appetizers, any kind of pastries and very formal dinners and lunch buffets. She is able to serve up to 400 people.

Bentley uses local sources for ingredients whenever possible. She shops at the local farmers’ markets in season.

Most of her ideas for her menu come from traveling. Bentley has been on 25 cruises. She has worked with different chefs through the years and of course had experience with her mom’s catering business. Bentley’s mom was a professional chef so she feels that she has learned from the best.

“Most of the cookie recipes are mom’s,” said Bentley. “We love chocolate and peanut butter here!”

Bentley has four employees who work with her – Ashlee Barrett, Taylor Ladane, Ari Lewis, and Sidney Wilcox.

Wilcox is her cake decorator.

“And so much more,” said Bentley. “She’s out front waiting on customers.”

Wilcox is self-taught and also went to the Career Center in Towanda taking food preparation courses with Amanda Connell. She did a lot of baking with her grandmother when she was young, but she says she never wanted to decorate cakes!

“I learned so much from Colleen,” said Wilcox. “I love being part of people’s celebrations.”

When Bentley was in college, her mom told her she’d never go hungry if she worked in a restaurant. She follows that philosophy today as she feeds her staff daily.

“I think it’s important for them to get a meal,” said Bentley, who explained that when the café closes at 2 p.m., everyone gets a great meal.

Originally located on West Packer Avenue, at the end of 2020 Bentley moved to the corner of Elmer Avenue and Lockhart Street.

“We moved just in time for the 36 inches of snow before Christmas,” said Bentley, who stayed open during those days when everyone was stuck. “We were open for coffee and gift cards. We also gave complimentary soup to the people who came in. We just asked them if they wanted some hot soup because it was so cold and nasty out.”

Celebrations Black Diamond Café managed to survive through COVID-19, staying open for takeout, even though their dining in was closed.

“We still haven’t raised our prices,” said Bentley.

Kathy Fedele and Martie Mingos are some of Celebrations Black Diamond Café’s regular customers.

“It’s a nice meeting place with friends. We’re so thrilled that she has a bigger space now,” said Fedele, referring to Bentley’s new location. “The baked goods are really good. She has a varied menu every day.”

“Her catering business is excellent as well as her in restaurant dining. It’s always consistent; it’s always good here. She has developed quite a good business,” said Mingos. “We are all looking forward to the outdoor dining weather permitting on the patio.”

Since they are located so close to Robert Packer Hospital, much of the staff there came in for take out.

“When we saw how the hospital staff looked every day during the worst of COVID, we knew we had to do something for them,” said Bentley.

So they wrote encouragements on the take out containers.

One of them said, “In a world full of Cheerios, you’re a Fruit Loop!”

Others said, “It’s OK to fall apart. Sometimes tacos fall apart and we still love them!”

Some were as simple as, “You rock!” And “You’re strong!” And “Inhale courage; exhale fear.” And “Sayre needs you!”

“It’s been quite a year watching what everyone’s been through,” said Wilcox.

Mother’s Day is upon us. Celebrations Black Diamond Café is having a special breakfast and lunch on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend. For more information call (607) 767–7038 or visit their Facebook page. Their normal hours are Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Vivian Chisari has passed away. But she is still so happy to know that her daughter has been keeping her business going. And it’s going very strong, like the Black Diamond train that once ran through Sayre.