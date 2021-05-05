ACHIEVE receives grant funding from Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation 

ACHIEVE, a provider of services to the intellectually and developmentally disabled, has been awarded a $660 grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation for site security upgrades at their Courtly Circle Individualized Residential Alternative home in Owego.

With these awarded funds, ACHIEVE will purchase two biometric safes for the residence to both provide enhanced security to the individuals’ money and valuables, and to assist with budgeting education. These safes will limit and track access to any monies placed into or withdrawn, reducing any potential risk of theft within the home. In addition, they’ll provide an opportunity to further the independence of the individuals living in the home through financial literacy education.

As a chapter of The Arc New York, it is the mission of ACHIEVE to advocate for an enhanced quality of life through skill advancement, inclusion, integration, and independence of persons with intellectual and other developmental disabilities through services provided in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties.