Williams Toyota of Sayre Is Title Sponsor for upcoming Golf For Guthrie Hospice Tournament 

The 19th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament is set to take place on June 18, at Shepard Hills Country Club in Waverly.

The mission of the tournament is to raise funds for Guthrie Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the region, regardless of ability to pay, and offers bereavement services in the community.

In a press release received by Guthrie’s Corporate Communications, they wrote, “Healthcare workers need our support as they continue to care for their patients and families who depend on them during these challenging times.”

This year’s sponsors include Williams Toyota of Sayre, the Title Sponsor; Sayre Health Care Center, the Golf Cart Sponsor; Keck’s Food Service, Inc., Refreshment Sponsor; and the Sayre American Legion Post 283, Registration Sponsor.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, but foursomes are limited. For more information, visit https://www.guthrie.org/golf-guthrie.

Guthrie understands that for some individuals, joining them on the course may not be an option. There are still ways you can support Guthrie Hospice through a sponsorship or donation, even if you don’t plan to play. All appropriate COVID safety guidelines will be followed during the tournament.