Don’t Get Ticked!

Join Barb Neal, from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, and learn more about avoiding tick-borne diseases like Lyme Disease while working in your garden or walking in the woods. She will explain how to avoid tick bites and what to do if you find a tick on you.
There are ways to landscape your yard to reduce the tick habitat; learn how to make your garden safer for you, your family and your pets. The class will be held virtually on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
To get the link for the class and to learn about other classes and events, visit tioga.cce.cornell.edu and search the Events page for Tick Talk.
