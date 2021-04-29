A nurse does her job with great love, dedication and accuracy. Now what would happen if every time he or she saw a sick or injured body and they became influenced by the sight? Obviously they would be unable to do their job.

In a sense, we might say that part of a nurse’s training is to be detached, yet loving. Only then is the nurse able to give help and attention to all the patients equally.

Exactly the same applies to us. To go beyond attachment (detach) means I can exercise more concern and have an even greater love and regard for others. Because my intellect is not clouded by limited pulls or influences, I can maintain an inner clarity to see situations more clearly and know what needs to be done quickly without hesitation or panic.

In my daily life I need to practice this same attitude, otherwise I get so caught up with the activities. I become a ‘human doing’ rather than a ‘human being’. When I forget myself, I am hit by everything that is negative or impure and I begin to experience pressures, tension, irritations.

These things do not allow me to do my best. In fact, quite often they even cause me physical illness. Look into your heart, and make sure that there is no feeling of heaviness in a subtle form, no ego or attachment, nothing gross.

I can remain responsible and detached, beyond the influence of the tensions, by realizing that my job is simply a job. I am not my job, and my job is not me. Let me give all I can whilst I am here at work, but when I return home, I don’t take my job with me! To take your job problems home or your home problems to work is like walking on a new carpet with muddy wet boots!

Whatever has happened in the past, detach from it; do not bring it in mind. Letting go of the events of the past clears the air and creates a good atmosphere. Be ready and free to serve with love in the present moment.

With an honest heart, remain in your self-respect and have the awareness that you belong to God. With the awareness that you belong to God, others will receive these peaceful vibrations from you. Whatever awareness you have not only reaches others around you, but also these subtle vibrations reach people around the globe. The world needs these vibrations.

Let each soul have this feeling that God is pulling them up with great love.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, formerly from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.riely@peacevillageretreat.org.)