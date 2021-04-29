Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 12, 2021 property located at 1261 St. Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from George and Luann Beebe to Mark and Sandra Beebe for $170,000.

On April 12, 2021, property located at 407 Barton Rd., Town of Owego, from Vincent and Mary Hawley to Catherine Silverstein for $135,000.

On April 13, 2021, property located at 12412 St. Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Tammie Storie to Melissa Zulick for $30,000.

On April 15, 2021, property located at 5531 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Mark and Cynthia Gregrow to Shane and Danielle Gregrow for $35,000.

On April 16, 2021, property located at 9 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from Liam Garstang to Gerald and Kathleen Mras for $190,000.

On April 16, 2021, property located at 25 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Robie Rentals Inc. to Kristopher and Bethany Pelton for $82,447.

On April 16, 2021, property located at 153 Van Etten Rd., Town of Spencer, from Linda Capani-Czebiniak to Natalie Kelsey and Abel Ibarra for $206,000.

On April 16, 2021, property located at 173 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Michael Keaty and Cynthia Perry-Keaty to Daniel Dimarco for $175,257.

On April 19, 2021, property located at Howland Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Terry and Alice Lee to Shawn Gould for $104,000.

On April 19, 2021, property located at 627 Pultz Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Alfred and Martha Ajaeb to Karl Schnabl for $276,000.

On April 19, 2021, property located at 498 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego, from Brianna Neal to Jessica Brazeal for $139,900.

On April 19, 2021, property located at Markham Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Muriel Turboss to Shawn Mclean for $6,500.

On April 20, 2021, property located at 98 Glann Rd., Town of Owego from Daniel Fluegel to Anthony & Rebecca Prutisto for $245,000.