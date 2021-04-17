Lowering the Bell

On Monday, April 5, 2021, the 110-year-old fire bell, located in the Owego Central Fire Station’s clock tower on North Avenue, was removed. The 813-pound bell exited through a clock tower vent and was then lowered roughly 100 feet from the clock tower via crane to Temple Street.

The bell will be transported to a Verdin Bell Company facility in Ohio where it will be sandblasted and polished, and then returned for installation in the Owego Hose Team’s Steamer House building, planned for construction next to Owego Fire Station #2 on North Avenue in Owego.

