Many families celebrated Easter during the Inspire S-VE drive-thru Easter Bunny Celebration, held April 3. In lieu of the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Inspire S-VE invited families to the Inspire building to celebrate.

Children were able to see the Easter Bunny from the comfort of their own cars and receive goodie bags containing wrapped candy and fun items. To learn more about Inspire S-VE, visit www.inspiresve.com.