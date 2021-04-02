Owego Elks to host takeout Penne alla Vodka dinner; deadline to order is April 5

April 2, 2021

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 will be hosting a takeout Penne alla Vodka pasta dinner on Friday April 9. The meal comes with pasta, tossed salad, garlic bread, and a brownie. 

This event is by pre-order only, with all orders due by Monday, April 5. Price for the meal will be $10.  

Orders can be placed from the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page, via email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039.

