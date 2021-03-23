Candor Emergency Squad shares good news

The Candor Emergency Squad has been working diligently to sustain their critical services.

A not-for-profit 501c3, the Candor Emergency Squad provides emergency medical care to Candor and surrounding communities and has, to date, operated entirely on fundraising, donations, billing, and grants.

The Squad is pleased to announce that they recently received a $33,306 grant from the Mildred Truman Faulkner Foundation. This grant will provide necessary funding for the purchase of a Zoll heart monitor. In addition, the Squad received a $2,000 discretionary grant to be used for EMS PPE, supplies and equipment.

Candor Emergency Squad Office Manager, Jody Kasmarcik, remarked, “We are thankful to the Foundation for their generous support.”

The Squad was also the winner of a $2,000 grant in February from Southern Tier Tuesdays.

In order to win, the Squad, one of 12 nominated non-profits, received votes from the community. Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor by Upstate Shredding Owner Adam Weitsman, and his daughter Clover.

Kasmarcik commented, “The Candor Emergency Squad is very thankful to everyone who voted during the five day event. It is heartwarming to know that there are many people out there who are interested in helping keep our organization running.”

Keeping the organization running is a priority, and other grants are in progress.

At a public meeting held in January, the Candor Emergency Squad announced they could potentially be out of service by September due to a significant financial burden, which has resulted from a decline in volunteerism and, in turn, forced them to hire out paid medics and drivers.

CEMS Board President, Mark Brown, shared that on March 9, members of the Candor Community Committee, which includes Squad members, local businesses and landowners and concerned citizens, made a significant presentation to the Candor Town Board to discuss future plans including staffing, equipment and other capital expenditures.

Brown remarked, “Committee members answered questions from the Board and we left with a solid commitment from the Town Board from 2022 going forward. The Board has also committed to assisting through 2021, although the amount is still to be determined.”

With the support of the people of the community and the Town Board, Brown said, the future of the Candor Emergency Squad is solid. An open Town meeting with the public will be announced.

Individuals have various ways to support the Candor Emergency Squad. You can donate via a GoFundMe at: www.gofundme.com/f/new-ambulance-fund-drive?qid=fc0687fd5381c8fc46b4bba34e62d15f.

Or, the community can donate at several area businesses. The Candor Chamber of Commerce is supporting a fundraiser, “The squad saved us. Let’s save them!”

Donation boxes are set up at the Candor Free Library, Route 96 Power and Paddle, Side Hill Acres, Spencer Country Diner, Candor Central School, Warner’s Stoker Stoves & Coal, Bostwick’s Antique Mall, Main Street Spirits, and Ernesto’s Diner and Mexican Restaurant. Additional fundraising efforts are in the works.

Individuals can also mail a check and request a receipt, or donations can be dropped off directly to the Candor Emergency Squad garage. A Squad member is available during the day, unless there is an emergency.

Send donations to: Candor Emergency Squad Inc., P.O. Box 141, Candor, N.Y. 13743. You can also call the Squad office with questions at (607) 659-5529.