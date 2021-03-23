Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of March 21, 2021

Excuse me, my name is Shelby and I’m looking for someone, my owner disappeared out of our house several months ago and I have not seen him since. I loved my owner and I miss him.

It seems that he was sick and they came and took him away. When he didn’t come back my feline friend Bailey and I had to move. We went to a couple places, but I wasn’t happy because I want my owner back. I started to have behavior problems because I was so distressed; I even would attack Bailey.

I feel bad about that, but I didn’t know what to do. I wish I could tell her I am sorry.

Now I am at Maddie’s Meadows. I have been here for several weeks. I live in a very large cage with my own pet bed, a carrier (for privacy), kitty litter pan and food and water. There is a wooden shelf built into the cage so my bed can be up over the kitty litter pan and the carrier.

I feel secure in the cage and for the first few weeks all I did was sleep. There is a diffuser thing that is nearby out of which comes a strangely calming scent. I have been on edge about the new surroundings, but I am starting to relax a little.

This woman has been tending to my needs. I have not been friendly to her because I want my owner back, but she has been trying to make friends with me.

She has been sticking her hands through the side of the cage and I would rub my head against her fingers, but then I would try to swat her; but I don’t stick my claws out. She does seem kind of nice. Now she lets me out of the cage, a little bit at a time, so I can walk around and check things out.

Sometimes there is another cat in the room whose name is Sox, I think. I don’t know if I like Sox or not. I’d really rather she wasn’t here. She doesn’t seem to care about me.

Well that is where I am at right now. I will keep you posted on how I am getting along, because it looks like this is a slow process.

If you would like to help out this lady who is taking care of me you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827 or you can send an electronic donation via Paypal. Her email address is nancyturner777@hotmail.com.