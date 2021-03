Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 11, 2021 property located at 279 Lower Fairfield Dr., Town of Candor, from Robert Seymour to Raymond Hines and Kathleen Seymour for $120,000.

On March 12, 2021, property located at 122 S. Railroad Ave., Town of Spencer, from Dawn Storch and William Lesso to William Boychuck for $137,900.

On March 12, 2021, property located at 539 Michigan Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from George Locke and Brenda Zimmer to Philip Locke for $5,000.

On March 15, 2021, property located at 6058 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Beth Chaffee-Rogers to Jeremy and Samantha Shoemaker for $156,500.

On March 15, 2021, property located at 120 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from D C English Properties, LLC to Adam Hall for $20,000.

On March 15, 2021, property located at 144 Briggs Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Thomas Sephton to Sebastian and Anna Budyka for $175,000.

On March 16, 2021, property located at 471 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Gary Green As Atty. In Fact, Raymond Green By Atty. in Fact to Candor Amish Church, Rufus Troyer and James Weaver As Trustees for $85,000.

On March 16, 2021, property located at 5 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Kenneth Wolff Jr. As Executor and Jeana Wolff By Executor to Gregory Roman for $47,700.

On March 16, 2021, property located at 72 Liberty St., Village of Spencer, from Michael Perehinec As Atty. In Fact, Cody Goetz By Atty. In Fact to Shannon Frier and Nikita Blackburn for $128,000.

On March 17, 2021, property located at 183 Osovski Rd., Town of Candor, from 1st Grantor: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO to Martin Conden for $145,000.