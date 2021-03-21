Frustrations mount for parents of the Candor School District

Last week, a petition signed by residents and parents of students attending the Candor Central School District garnered some attention as most schools in Tioga County have re-opened, or have plans to reopen to a full-time learning schedule, except for Candor.

Held in Hull Park in Candor, N.Y., across from the post office, the petition welcomed parents to stop by and sign it for presentation at Thursday evening’s school board meeting in Candor, and to express the ramifications that the current schedule, which allows 2.5 hours of in-person instruction for four days a week, is having on their children.

During Thursday’s meeting, approximately 60 community members entered to ask questions and to address their concerns, especially surrounding their children.

Board of Education Member Raymond Parmarter understood the frustrations, and began the meeting by stating that there are other things happening at the national level that might make reopening the Candor School to a full-time capacity happen quicker than anticipated.

Currently, the CDC and New York State Guidelines call for six-feet of social distancing unless partitions, or cough boxes, are in place; children must also wear face coverings.

One of the issues with the Candor School is that there isn’t enough space, once the students are distanced by six-feet; they just don’t have enough room.

Currently, students are on a split and rotating schedule, four days a week. This safely accommodates the students, while ensuring guidelines are met.

But for residents like Kailin Kittle, the amount of in-person learning is not enough.

“Do you think COVID causes a greater threat than what this is doing to the children emotionally,” Kittle questioned at the beginning of the zoom meeting.

The superintendent was swift to reply, stating, “It’s the same kind of question that people are asking on the national level. Whether you’re talking about the economy or schools, no one is happy about this.”

But with the news that school guidance at the CDC level might change to 3-feet of distance required among students, nationwide, the superintendent is quite confident that they will be able to reopen.

“If we go to three feet,” said Kisloski, “we can bring the students back full-time.”

One resident that spoke during the zoom meeting was Holly Alzitoon, who requested the school to open fully.

“The present plan is leaving students behind,” said Alzitoon, adding, “I’m trying to understand why we can’t figure things out in a school our size.”

The superintendent, once again quick to reply, stated that the problem is the school size. He also noted that the board is being asked to violate the guidance set forth, which is something they are not willing to do.

“We need about a dozen more rooms, and a dozen more teachers,” Kisloski added, with a bit of frustration of his own.

Other suggestions by area residents, throughout the meeting, included utilizing space differently, possibly storing some items to clear space, or even just adding Friday, which would offer the students an additional day of instruction.

To further express the need for more in-person instruction, Kailin Kittle addressed the board with a heartfelt statement on the emotional toll that this pandemic has taken on the children.

“The consequences to our children have been worse,” said Kittle of the pandemic and its emotional toll, adding, “There is no cure for this, no vaccination.”

Kisloski swiftly agreed, stating, “The students get to see the teachers, they get food, and they get to see their peers. We are offering some normalcy.”

He added, “We want the kids back too.”

Kisloski is hopeful that the guidance will change soon, allowing them the three-feet of distance. If they do that, Kisloski noted, they can reopen fully. He also stated that safety must continue to be a factor as well, and that they don’t have enough information yet, at the CDC level, to determine the long-term effects that COVID might have on children.

Area resident Jennifer Schecter, who works as a Nurse Practitioner at Guthrie, agreed on this point and zoomed in.

According to Schecter, when her family contracted COVID last year, her nine-year old son had continued chest pain, seven weeks post-infection.

“Although we all want them back,” said Schecter to the school board, “we do have to consider the safety of our children and families.” She also stated that transparency, moving forward is important.

The school board was actually pleased that a dialogue on this matter has started, as the school can now work with the community towards a full reopening.

Kasey Eiklor, along with Schecter, also talked about the possibility of summer school, which would enable students that are lagging behind to catch up, academically.

All of these things are definitely possibilities as the board awaits word from CDC on any changes to the school opening guidance.

If distance does not reduce to 3-feet, per the guidance, Kisloski stated that alternative options might include buying partitions, or cough boxes. Combined with mask wearing, this would work, according to Kisloski.

He also mentioned adding Friday onto the schedule, and noted, following a question from Schecter and Eiklor, that any summer school, if adopted, would include as many students as possible.

He won’t know, however, until their aid comes in and they prepare their budget what a summer school might entail, transportation-wise, and how many students would attend, capacity-wise. He will keep parents and guardians informed of any changes.

In the meantime, the school is looking forward to preparing their budget, one that seemed bleak at the onset.

“We thought we had a twenty percent state cut in January,” said Kisloski, adding, “Now we are getting aid.”

How much is still the question, and the school should have any federal pandemic aid figures available by April 1, and a budget adopted by April 15.

But as the meeting concluded, with frustrations aired and ideas presented, board member Josh Soper offered some words of hope, stating, “We’re flexible, and we are ready to go.”