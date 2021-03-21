Tioga County Brief

As of Friday morning, March 19, the number of total confirmed COVID cases in Tioga County, N.Y. since last March climbed to 3,061, a number that continues to increase, but not at the level of the spike we saw during the holidays.

The county currently has 93 active cases being managed by its Public Health Department, and the death toll remains at 70, a number reflecting the total since March of 2020.

To assist in understanding where the majority of the cases are popping up, the Health Department has provided a break down by zip code, as seen above.

You can visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com for County reporting or call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for general questions or information about COVID-19.

To find out if you are eligible, and to view the state run clinics and their vaccine availability, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).