What’s Happening for the week of March 21, 2021

MARCH 24

How to Use the Alexa app: Features, Tips and Tricks, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

MARCH 25

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MARCH 26

Lenten Fish Dinner, baked or fried, $10, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St. Newark Valley. Takeout only. For tickets, call 687-1068.

MARCH 27

Sap Run / Walk at Rawley Park in Richford; register online at northerntiogachamber.org. Begins between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. (1-mile non-competitive run / walk on the paved track). No bathrooms available.

Craft Fair at West Creek Roadhouse, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9518 W. Creek Rd., Berkshire.

Open Sugar House at Sweetrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Free limited indoors tours and tours to the woods. Dress for the weather. Call (607) 657-8674 for an indoor appointment. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.

Owego’s Legion of the Moose will host a benefit spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, and a roll. Cost is $7 per person. Eat in or takeout. Funds raised will be used for parking lot repair.

Walk the Road to Jerusalem with Peter the Disciple, 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego. Gifts to all children and adults at the Jerusalem Market. Masks required.

MARCH 27 and 28

Shea Creations Rock and Mineral Sale, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 232 So. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MARCH 31

Learn to Use Google Drive, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

APRIL 1

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 2

Smokey Legends Bar-B-Que will be serving take-out from the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, from 4 to 7 p.m. Call ahead starting at 2 p.m., or walk-ins starting at 4 p.m.

APRIL 3

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be co-sponsoring a free Easter bag pickup in the parking lot of the Memorial Park Baptist Church, 1013 Front St. in Vestal. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call (607) 785-3757.

Owego Hose Team to host April Trout Derby with a Chicken BBQ, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., checking fish in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street, Owego. Registration forms for the Trout Derby are available at the Community Shop, Scott Smith & Son, Hook Line & Sinner, and Weaver Automotive; and online registration is available at the hose team website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. The registration deadline with the $10 fee is Friday, April 2, and you must be registered to participate. Once registered you will be provided a unique number identifier by the hose team.

APRIL 4

The Owego Elks Emporium, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of fun stuff from local vendors.

APRIL 5

Orders for the Owego Elks Lodge take-out Penne alla Vodka meal are due by April 5 for pick-up on April 9. Orders can be made via their Facebook Page, or by calling (607) 687-1039.

APRIL 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 8

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego. Please note, effective April 8, the Public Works and Capital Projects Committee will meet at 9 a.m.

APRIL 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor American Legion, located on Route 96 in Candor. They practice safe distance and wear facemasks. Meetings are normally held on the second Thursday of the month.

APRIL 13

Tioga County Fourth Regular Legislative Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

APRIL 16

Camp Ahwaga Fundraiser with Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin.

APRIL 21

2021 SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m.; if you are interested in attending a meeting, contact Miranda Palmer (Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us) for more information.

APRIL 22

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10:00 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 29

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Shotgun Start 12:30 p.m., Hollybrook Country Club, Spencer. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. To benefit Park Terrace Food Pantry.