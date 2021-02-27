Youth awarded in community incentive contest

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 and Cops 4 A Cause recently partnered to hold a “Make A Difference in Your Community” contest. Youth from all schools in Broome and Tioga counties were encouraged to send in a video, essay or pictures to show what they were doing in their local community to make it a better place to live.

As an extra incentive, both organizations awarded 21 Apple iPads to those who displayed outstanding acts for their community. Forty-one are youth entered the contest.

Organizers from both organizations were so impressed with all of the great work the youth are doing in their communities that they decided to award 20- $25 Walmart gift cards to those who entered but didn’t win.

“It’s important to us that we recognize and reward these kids for going out of their way to try to make a positive impact in their community,” stated one of the organizers of the contest.

The award ceremony was held at the Vestal Elks Lodge. John Pooler, Elks Lodge exalted ruler; Scott Pauley, Cops 4 A Cause president; and Senator Fred Akshar handed out the iPads to the winners.

One recipient of an iPad exclaimed, “I can’t believe I won.”

The participants and their families were also treated to pizza, wings, cookies, candy, and music.