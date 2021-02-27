Harbor Freight to open store in Sayre

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Sayre, Pa. The new store will be located at 1661 Elmira St. and is expected to open this spring, according to a press release from the company that was received on Wednesday. A grand opening date will be announced closer to the opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Sayre area.

In addition, the release outlined, the store is expected to bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Sayre for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools.

Feiler added, “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Sayre area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Sayre, PA”.