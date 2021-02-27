Being mindful to start recovery

When was the last time you took a step back to be aware of yourself and notice what it’s like to be alive? The regular practice of mindfulness gets us back into the habit of checking in right now with ourselves, and with the world around us.

So much of the time we replay things from the past, or plan for the future, or think about all the things that we like or don’t like. We frequently pass over the reality of the present moment.

John Kabat-Zinn, a proponent of mindfulness practice, defines mindfulness as “the awareness that arises from paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.” When we check into the present moment, we become aware of the richness of reality, the layers of existence. We can notice the many sounds around us, feel the air and notice how the intensity of sunlight is different in February than it is in April or June.

We can check into our thoughts and recognize the types of thoughts that may be more prevalent right now, or the associated emotions and where we feel them, physically. One of the most important aspects of practicing mindfulness is the concept of practicing a non-judgmental attitude.

Many of us may be afraid to acknowledge challenges like a substance use disorder. There may be fears attached to this acknowledgement, or other forms of doubt, criticism or denial, which get in the way of entering recovery and living more genuinely in tune with our true values and dreams.

Viewing our present moment circumstances without judgment allows us to connect with ourselves to identify what changes we need to make to live more fulfilling and worthwhile lives. We can practice viewing our problems objectively, without attaching a moral value to it, and make steps to tend to these problems.

To quote the Serenity Prayer, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

If a substance use disorder is a part of your life that you would like to change, call Tioga County Alcohol and Drug Services for help at (607) 687-4000 or visit the Owego office in the Health and Human Services Building at 1062 State Route 38, Owego, N.Y.

They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. They are also offering Telehealth therapy to slow the spread of COVID-19 and can accommodate in person sessions on a limited basis.