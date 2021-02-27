Tioga County Rural Ministry is ‘A Hand In Deed, Serving the Need’

As the winter months continue alongside the pandemic, Tioga County Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego continues to serve the community. The organization offers assistance for low- to moderate- income residents with services.

Some of those services include ramps built for those with medical needs, as well as financial assistance to include help with gas, utilities, and rent.

In addition, if you have lost your job, lost hours, or have been laid off due to COVID-19, TCRM might be able to help. Call (607) 687–3021 and ask for Alycia.

To learn more about Tioga Rural Ministry, call (607) 687-3021, or visit them online at www.tcrm.org.