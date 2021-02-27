Veterans remembered with local ‘Valentine’s For Veterans’ event

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 held a “Valentine’s For Veterans” event for the residents in the Oxford Veterans Home. The lodge’s veteran’s committee members gave each of the 140 residents a small heart shaped box of candy along with a personally signed card for Valentine’s Day.

Ten beautifully crafted fleece blankets, made by Elks Lodge member Andrea Bird, were also given to the residents.

Public Relations Officer and Esteemed Loyal Knight, Mindi Moniz, explained, “The public always remembers our veterans on Veterans Day and on Christmas, but tend to forget them on other holidays. It’s important to our lodge to let these veterans know that they are loved and thought of on Valentine’s Day.”