Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of February 14, 2021

My name is Jasmine, but around here they call me the Enforcer. Nancy caught my three all black kittens and myself in July 2016 over on the lawn of Lockheed Martin. I think she is the reason they put up ‘Posted’ signs, because she was setting traps for us because it was kind of dangerous for a Mommy and three kittens crossing back and forth across the road at the end of the Lockheed Martin driveway.

She caught us all right, but I had a surprise for her. I had six more all black kittens a month later. Yep, I’m the mommy extraordinaire! They call me the Enforcer because I know what Mommy’s are supposed to do. They make the babies mind.

Well I made everyone in the upstairs group mind. No exceptions! If anybody starts racing around and acting rowdy, I will put a stop to it with a swat to the head.

All of my kittens got adopted but one, Sylvester is still with me. He is bigger than me. I think his father was a Bombay because he has big round yellow eyes and is all black. Sylvester respects me though. He will stop cold in his tracks if I get up and start walking toward him. He knows who the boss is and it’s not him!

Sylvester and I have been here almost four years and life is a lot better here than dodging Lockheed Martin traffic, where we slept in the underpass under the road; on rainy days that was not much fun.

It can be fun here, but I have a lot to do. There are 15 cats upstairs to keep an eye on. Nancy knows I do a good job and pets me regularly, especially around my head (I really like that), and sometimes she will give me a little treat from the table because I earned it! But don’t tell the others.

If you would like to help her to take care of all of us by donating, you can send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would like to know more about us, you can call Nancy at (607) 768-6575.