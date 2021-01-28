Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of January 24, 2021

Hello there, my name is Abigale. I am a nine to 10 year old kitty who lived eight years with my dad, but was with my mom longer than that. My dad brought me in and didn’t seem to really like me. He said that my family was getting new flooring and didn’t want me to urinate on the new floors, so they gave me away. They said I had some accidents over my lifetime, but it wasn’t a regular thing and I’m sensitive to big changes, so it’s likely they didn’t allow me to adjust to life changes.

I’ve been at Stray Haven for more than two months now and I haven’t had one issue here with using my litter box. Most of what my family said has proven not to be true about me, so we are hoping that someone out there may be wiling to take in a senior gal with a big personality.

I am okay with other cats, but I sure like to be the boss. I exude strong lady, so other cats can be a bit nervous about me; but I did have a friend in my last home and some younger, easygoing males have been good matches with me here at Stray Haven.

I think dogs might be a bit much for me at this stage of my life, unless he or she is older like me, and easy going enough to give me my space.

Since I’ve been at Stray Haven the staff lets me out to free roam, and I love that. Although I’m not so keen on being picked up, I do LOVE attention. I can’t get enough petting and I’d be a great lap cat. And I roll over to show my belly when I’m super happy.

I’m often meowing to talk to visitors and I do like to get all the attention. I am a very easygoing girl and would love a home where I can just lazily hang out all day. I don’t like too much stress in my life (who does), and I’ve become quite loved by staff here. They can’t believe how someone could have given me up after so much time in one home, and hope that there’s someone out there who would love me.

Because I’m a senior gal, I have a discounted adoption rate! I’m spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and just $40 to adopt! Please ask staff about me, as I’m a truly special gal!

The adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40; and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at their clinic.

The adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90; they include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

