Kindergarten registration dates set for Owego and Apalachin Elementary Schools

Registration for the 2021-2022 school year for children who will be attending Kindergarten will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2; Wednesday, Feb. 3; and Thursday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Apalachin Elementary School and Owego Elementary School.

A registration form and health certificate can be obtained at the OA website, www.oacsd.org, under the Pupil Personnel department link, at the Apalachin Elementary School located at 405 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin or at the Owego Elementary School located at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Children who will be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2021 are eligible to enter Kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year. All registered children will be screened in May or June in the areas of speech, language, vision, hearing, fine motor and gross motor skills. This screening is required by the New York State Department of Education and will help them identify any special needs your child might have.

The school is asking residents to complete the registration form and required documentation and return it to the building your child will attend. Parents who are unable to register their child on the dates designated above should contact the school principal at the number listed below and arrange a time that is convenient to both parties.

In addition to the registration form, the following is required: copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record (polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B), two forms of proof of residency, and the health certificate signed by your child’s physician.

Registration prior to the beginning of school is very important, as it enables the school to estimate time needed for school readiness screening, classes and transportation needs. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for school visitation before the opening session in the fall.

If you have any questions regarding Kindergarten, contact Robert Farrell, assistant superintendent by calling (607) 687-6227. The number for the Apalachin Elementary School is (607) 687-7304 and the number for the Owego Elementary School is (607) 687-7303 for further information, if needed.