Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

If you are trying to figure out what you can do in the New Year to change your luck from last year, how about adopting these two young brothers to fill your life with the joy of watching them frolic together.

These two approximately 6-month-old male kittens are looking for a new home. They were born underneath someone’s porch and now they need to find a safe and warm shelter. Could that be your house?

The kitty with the collar is Sylvester; he is friendlier at this point and likes to be petted. Brownie on the other hand is shyer, but both are quite active and will tear all over the place playing together. They are a joy to watch and will give you hours of endless entertainment.

As long as we are staying in a lot more, why not fill your house with this kind of high energy, fun-loving shenanigans that these two brothers generate? The current owners are trying to get them on the schedule to be fixed and shots, but as soon as that happens they would like to relocate to a permanent loving home without all the animals that they are currently living with. They will bless you with their presence.

What a nice way to start the New Year off, don’t you think? If you are interested in Sylvester and Brownie, please call (607) 343-3960 for more information.