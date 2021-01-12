Winter boot drive a community success!

On Dec. 29, 2020, Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) partnered with the Berkshire Community Association, allowing use of the Berkshire Community Hall to stage a free winter boot distribution to young children in families in need in the Northern Tioga County Region of Richford, Berkshire, and Newark Valley.

Dick’s Sporting Goods generously donated the boots.

TCRM worked with local agencies and individuals to find families in need and distributed 122 pairs of boots in Northern Tioga County. The groups that helped in this outreach included The Helping Hands Food Pantry of Berkshire, Project Neighbor of Newark Valley, The Berkshire Free Library, Carol Mott of Richford, and the Newark Valley Elementary and Middle Schools.

The Tioga County Rural Ministry thanks Dick’s Sporting Goods for their boot donation and to everyone who helped with this project.